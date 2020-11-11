John G. Marsh, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John G. Marsh, 89, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

John, was affectionately known by many as “Clark” was born July 7, 1931 in Struthers, the son of the late Michael and Rose (Smokrovich) Marasovich.

He graduated from Struthers High School and was a lifelong area resident.

After high school, John enlisted in the United States Air Force and served in the Air Police Squadron during the Korean Conflict.

After his time in the military, John returned to the area and worked in security for Youngstown Sheet & Tube, LTV Steel and later for Western Reserve Care System at both Southside Medical Center and Northside Medical Center before retiring. When John worked security at the Cancer Center, the patients and their family members looked forward to seeing his kind face. He always showed them great compassion and wanted to help them in any way he could. Hence being named the Employee of the Year.

John was a member of Holy Family Church in Poland.

He was an avid golfer, where he had two holes in one. He loved football and played for Struthers High School for four years. He was an avid fan and supporter of Ohio State Football.

He was a very loving, considerate and caring husband to Kay. They vacationed in Florida many times and shared a lifetime of wonderful memories. John was always there to lend a helping hand to family and friends.He enjoyed family gatherings and especially enjoyed the many Christmas parties at his home. He was a wonderful host with a dry sense of humor and thoughtful ways.

John is survived by his wife of 64 years, the former Kathryn A. “Kay” Evans, whom he married on May 5, 1956; two brothers, Andrew Marasovich of Poland and Edward Marsh of Struthers; a sister, Emily Smiley of Spring Hill, Florida; his beautiful extended Evans family and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by two brothers, infant Sammy Marasovich and Joseph Marsh and his wife, Fleta; two sisters, Mary DeLost and her husband Joseph and Elaine Lenygel and her husband, John; two sisters-in-law, Violette Marasovich and Lillian Marsh; two brothers-in-law, Sam Smiley and Robert Clark; mother and father-in-law, Kathryn and Stephen Evans; and his precious niece, Laura Kishton.

Due to COVID-19, there will be a memorial service held at a later date. There are no calling hours.

Interment will take place at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley for the love, care and support that they gave to John and his family at this time.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

