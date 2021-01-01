John G. Duran, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John G. Duran, Jr., 75, passed away on Sunday afternoon, December 27, 2020. at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center.

John was born February 21, 1945, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late John and Helen (May) Duran.

He graduated from Chaney High School in 1963.

John served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and later returned to the Youngstown area.

While attending Youngstown State University, he was duly initiated into Company P First Regiment of The National Society of Pershing Rifles, commissioned as a First Lieutenant and he received The Order of Merit, Grade of Officer for his outstanding service.

He graduated from Youngstown State University with a dual bachelor’s degree in Transportation Management and Business Economics in 1978.

John worked for ITT Continental Baking Company, Wonder Bread, where he worked in the shipping department. He later became a sales representative for The Xerox Company selling office machines before retiring on January 1, 2014.

He was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Columbiana.

John was a devoted husband, father and brother. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

During his free time, John enjoyed fishing and playing golf.

John is survived by his wife of 42 years, the former Marlene A. Maskarinec, whom he married on April 15, 1978; two sons, Erik J. Duran of Newalla, Oklahoma and Scot J. Duran of Lyndhurst, Ohio; brother, Larry J.(Mary Lynn) Duran of New Springfield, Ohio and three brothers-in-law, Dr. Ronald (Dolly) Maskarinec of Cherryville, North Carolina, John (Anne) Maskarinec of Rootstown, Ohio and David (Yolanda) Maskarinec of Irving, Texas and his aunt, Katherine (Jerry) Heller of Southport, North Carolina.

Besides his parents; John was preceded in death by his infant son, Michael J. Duran and a brother, Richard A. Duran.

Due to COVID-19, there will be a private memorial service on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at St. Jude Catholic Church in Columbiana with Fr. David Misbrener officiating.

There are no calling hours.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the American Diabetes Association, P.O.Box 7023, Merrifield, Virginia, 22116-7023 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105 in memory of John.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

