GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John F. Spencer, 78, of Girard, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland.

He was born August 6, 1943 in North Jackson, a son of Charles and Wanda (Witherstine) Spencer. He lived most of his life between Texas and Ohio.

John enthusiastically earned his GED at age 62.

He had worked as a printer and as a truck driver for many years, including driving for the Youngstown Vindicator.

John was a gaming enthusiast, sharing the love with his sister and son, playing Castlevania and Frogger. He enjoyed car shows and spending time with his family. He was a fan of the Houston Astros and the Miami Dolphins well before their perfect season. John was a compassionate man, always willing to lend a helping hand to those who needed him.

He leaves his loving wife, Tracy (Magan) Spencer, whom he married September 8, 1988; two sons, Charles W. Magan of Girard and John Spencer, Jr. and his fiancée, Jamia Sunderland of Girard; two brothers, William C. Spencer and Gary L. Spencer, both of Youngstown; a sister, Carrie (Leroy) Dean of Houston, Texas; a granddaughter, Gracie May Magan, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by three brothers, Kenneth R. Spencer, Robert A. Spencer and James A. Spencer; a sister, Beverly Tesche and a grandson, Codie James Magan.

John will be dearly missed. His life was an absolute blessing to all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

