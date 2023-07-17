STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Tomcsanyi, 82, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023, surrounded by his loving family at his home.



John was born on January 25, 1941, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to John and Twila (Hoagland) Tomcsanyi.

After high school, he joined the United States Marine Corps, where he became a radio operator. During his time in the military, he was stationed in North Carolina, Hawaii and did a Mediterranean tour, as well as served in Vietnam.

After his service, John came back to work for the P&LE Railroad, specifically as a signal maintainer until his retirement.



Faith was extremely important to John and as a devout Catholic, he instilled the importance of being present and active within the church. When something needed to be done after Mass, he was one of the first to volunteer. He could often be found in silent meditation and prayer and always on Good Friday. He showed a deep devotion to the Blessed Mother, to whom he often prayed the rosary.



He was a member of the Youngstown Knights of Columbus #274, as well as the VFW Post #3538 and a member of Holy Family Parish.

In his spare time, he loved camping with his dad, sail-boating, being a ham radio operator, building model trains and traveling to spend time with his extended family. Perhaps what John will be remembered for most is his undying love for his family. Whether it be getting together with his extended family during the holidays or being present for the various activities of his children and grandchildren, he took his job as patriarch of the family seriously. While he often was “tough as nails” and held high expectations for his children, surprisingly and in deep contrast to his normal nature, he was a huge softie when it came to his grandchildren. “Grampy” as he was affectionately called, had a way to make one feel important and the center of his universe when he was around each one of them.



He leaves behind the love of his life, his wife of 58 years, the former Mary Jonnet, with whom he began his life together on September 12, 1964; his children, Michael (Sharon) Tomcsanyi of Columbiana and Mary (John) Carlon of Perry; grandchildren, Kelly (Caleb) Bryan, Lindsay Tomcsanyi, Renee, Eric and Elyse Carlon and his siblings, Twila “Tommie” Rundle of Watertown, South Dakota, Jeannie (Ron) Yates of Bristol, Virginia and Paige (Emmy Lou) Tomcsanyi of North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



On Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Holy Family Church, a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., will be celebrated by Fr. John Rovnak. Military honors will be rendered in recognition of his service to our country.

He will be laid to rest on a later date at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Coitsville.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send the family condolences.

