POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Edward Lyden, 80, passed away on Tuesday evening, November 8, 2022, at Assumption Village.

John was born June 19, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of William and Margaret Burke Lyden.

A lifelong area resident, John was a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School. He continued his education at Youngstown State University until being drafted into the United States Navy during the Vietnam War, serving as a Seabee.

After being honorably discharged, John returned to his hometown and began working as an electrician with the Local Union for the majority of his career.

On July 17, 1969, he married love the of his life, the former Margaret L. Berg. They celebrated 51 years of wonderful marriage and were blessed with three children. Margaret preceded him in death on January 8, 2021. A devoted family man, John loved them deeply, provided for them abundantly and was their ultimate protector.

From a young age, John developed a lifelong love of cars and was a self-taught mechanic. He reveled in the thrill of fast cars and even souped-up his parents car as a teenager, with them finding out afterwards! For several years, John owned and operated his own auto mechanic shop in Struthers. In his free time, John also enjoyed go to the shooting range and riding his motorcycle, hobbies he shared with his daughter, Colleen.

He will be lovingly remembered for his kindness, intelligence, sarcasm and sense of humor that put smiles on many faces.

John leaves to carry on his memory, his daughter, Colleen S. Lyden of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania; brothers, Dennis Lyden and Edward Lyden, both of Canfield and special niece, Beth Renstrom of Boardman.

In addition to his parents and wife, John was preceded in death by his sons, William Lyden and Jamie Lyden and brothers, Timothy Lyden and Bill Lyden.

Per John’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in John’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with the family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.