POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, January 27, 2023, John E. Davis, Jr., loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at the age of 75.

John was born on August 31, 1947, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to John and Luciene Davis.

He graduated from Frankfort High School in Pennsylvania then enlisted and served in the U.S. Naval Academy with the Naval Academy Band. After his service, he went on to graduate with honors from the Philadelphia College of Performing Arts in 1973.

On October 22, 1977, John married his longtime girlfriend and love of his life, Toni Lynn Diana of Hillsville, Pennsylvania. They have been married for 45 years and raised three daughters.

John began his career in Philadelphia as a music arranger and record producer, making multiple hit records and working with many well-known artists. In 1975, he formed The Monster Orchestra and enjoyed huge success as the premiere Disco Orchestra of the era winning the Billboard Magazine Award as best disco orchestra in 1979 and 1980. In 1981, John relocated with his family to Los Angeles, California, where he met producer, Aaron Spelling and began a long career of scoring many well-known television shows. John won an ASCAP award for seven seasons of having written the most music for a television series. He won an ASCAP award and gold album award for his Beverly Hills 90210 theme song. John also won the Nashville Songwriters Award for the hit song (I’ll be your) Dream Lover.

Of all his achievements, John would always say the most special award he ever received was his family. He was known as a family man and for always bringing a smile to your face.

John was preceded in death by his father, John E. Davis, Sr.; his mother, Luciene Ann Davis and his twin brother, Joseph Davis.

He is survived by his wife, Toni Davis; his three daughters, Diana Davis, Leigh Devine and Lisa Kelly; his son-in-law, Patrick Kelly and his four grandchildren, Jordin Devine, Ryan Kelly, John Kelly and Brooke Kelly.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street Poland, OH 44514. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, 1300 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44510.

