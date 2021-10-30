John David Toker, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John David Toker of Great Exuma, The Bahamas, died on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

John was born in Struthers, Ohio on December 20, 1973, to John and Alberta Lee (Swansiger) Toker.

John David graduated from Struthers High School in 1992 and then worked on an Angus cattle ranch. He then graduated from Penn State with an Agricultural Business degree.

An avid fisherman since childhood and while at Penn State, he began working as a fly fishing guide. After graduation, he worked at Washington State University in the Agricultural Department continuing to work as a fly fishing guide. While in Washington, he developed a love for mountain climbing and scaled many peaks in Washington and Oregon. After answering an Internet ad he moved to Andros Island in the Bahamas and managed a fishing lodge. He also worked the summers at lodges in British Columbia and Alaska.

He married Endalyn “Lyn” Ferguson of Andros Island on January 17, 2009. They settled on Great Exuma Island and, along with a partner, opened a Real Estate office and property management company “The Good Life Bahamas.”

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Lyn; his parents, John and Alberta Lee; his brother, Matthew (Jennifer) and his niece and nephew, Katelyn and Joshua. He also leaves his mother and father-in-law, Prisilda and Elijah Ferguson; numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins and friends.

A special thank you to his longtime friends, Eric, Craig, Murph, Mike, Kevin and Stef for their caring and support. A very special thank you also to all the friends he has made during his time in the Bahamas.

John David was a man who truly loved life and lived it to the fullest.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, St. Matthias Church, 915 Cornell Street, Youngstown on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. John Jerek officiating.

Masks or facial coverings are requested by the Diocese of Youngstown.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the Bahamas in December.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers. Condolences may be sent to John’s family at www.beckerorbits.com.

To send flowers to John’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.