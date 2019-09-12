John “Clyde” Farmer, Boardman, Ohio – Obituary

BORDMAN, OHIO (MyValleyTributes) – John “Clyde” Farmer, 90 formerly of Struthers died Monday afternoon, September 9, 2019 at Shepherd of the Valley in Boardman.

He was born December 12, 1928 in Murphy, North Carolina, a son of John and Lula (Rose) Farmer and had lived in the area his entire life.

He was 1948 graduate of Struthers High School and had worked as an electrician for Republic Steel and later at the Air Force base in Ravenna retiring in 1974. He had also worked for the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers for many years.

Clyde was an Army veteran of the Korean War and had been a member of the American Legion Post 158. He was a member of Western Star F&AM and had also been a life member of both the Scottish Rite and the York Rite.

He leaves two nieces, Terri Ramsey in Florida and Sandra (Tom) Maloney of Boardman; great nieces and nephews, Neli Maloney, Spencer, Jordana, Katie and Quinton, as well as several great-great nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Farmer and two brothers, Claude and Ralph Farmer;

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers with Pastor Doug Theobold officiating.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m prior to the services at the funeral home.

