John C. Rossler, Sr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John C. Rossler, Sr., 95, died Friday evening, July 10, 2020 at Addison Health Care Center.

Mr. Rossler was born October 1, 1924 in Weathersfield Township, Ohio, a son of Carl and Edith (Kline) Rossler.

A lifelong area resident, John attended Scienceville High School.

For 38 years, John worked as a brakeman for the P&LE Railroad and was a member of the United Transportation Union #3741. He later worked for Wean United as a heat treater for over 24 years until his retirement in 1974.

He was an active member of the Faith Community Covenant Church, where he served as a deacon, and previously served as an officer at the Salvation Army.

Throughout the years, John enjoyed bowling, fishing, playing cards, putting together jigsaw puzzles, and traveling with his wife to many places. He also enjoyed occasionally wintering in Florida.

A proud veteran, John served in the United States Army during World War II from 1943 until his honorable discharge in 1946 with the rank of Private First Class.

His wife, the former Mary Ann Ditman, whom he married May 22, 1971, preceded him in death on August 11, 2004. He is survived by his son, John C. (Sue) Rossler Jr. of Columbus; two daughters, Pamela (Mel) Curran of Boardman and Cherylin (Bob) Picken of Mineral Ridge; step-son, Edward (Leanne) Glazewski Jr. of Cortland; brother, Julius Rossler of Struthers; 12 grandchildren, Kim, Jim, Julie, Stacy, Bobby, Shelley, Ryan, Jenny, Anissa, Angie, David and Randy; 33 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, John was preceded in death by his former wife and mother of his children, Lena Snodgrass Rossler; step-daughter, Gwen Neumann and sisters, Edith Zambrini and Matilda Hetrick.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main St., Poland.

Entombment will follow at Lake Park Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. at funeral home, prior to the service. Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that visitors not staying for the service, do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the family.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions to Faith Community Covenant Church Memorial Fund, 1919 E. Midlothian Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44502.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation and thank John’s church family and the staff and residents of Greenbriar for their friendship, support, and care given to John.

