CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John C. “Cal” Dahlstrom, 83, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2023 surrounded by his family at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.



Cal was born November 25, 1939 in Pittsburgh, a son of the late William and Vera (Leidy) Dahlstrom.

He owned and operated his own business, Youngstown Security Systems, which he was still involved with as recently as a few weeks ago.



He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Youngstown.

He was a proud member of the Plum Creek Masonic Lodge 799, and for over 50 years belonged to and was active in the Syria Shriners of Pittsburgh, including within their Shriners patrol.



Cal was an avid Penn State fan, and for over 20 years could be found tailgating before the games and belonged to the Penn State Alumni Association Club. He also rooted for the Pittsburgh Steelers.



Most of all, Cal was a wonderfully caring and selfless person. He often would put others before himself, whether it be his customers or family and friends. He shared his love of cooking to make sure no one ever left with an empty stomach, and his dry sense of humor kept everyone around him laughing. He couldn’t wait for the next sports game his grandchildren played in so he could go and cheer them on. He will be truly missed.



Cal leaves behind his beloved wife of 37 years, the former Charla Spaeth, whom he married October 26, 1985; his children, Brian (Christina Bell) Revak and Stacey (Phillip) Merlo; his grandchildren, Avery, Owen and Madelyn; a sister, Ethel (William) Rosenburg; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Melvin and William Dahlstrom Jr.



Friends may call from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. There will also be calling from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. on Monday at Zion Lutheran Church in Boardman, followed immediately by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

He will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions be made to either the Zion Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 3300 Canfield Road, Youngstown, OH 44511 or to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 in his memory.



Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send the family condolences.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 16, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

