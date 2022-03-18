BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Schnell passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House.

John was born September 10, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of John and Elsie (Rabosky) Schnell.

Mr. Schnell was a January, 1950 graduate of Struthers High School and was a member of the Struthers golf team in 1948 and 1949. He held a B.S. degree in Education from Youngstown College (1957) and a M.S. degree in Education from Westminster College (1961). John attended Riverside Junior College in California and Washburn University in Kansas before enrolling in Youngstown College in 1954. He also did post graduate work at Kent State University and Westminster College. John was a student football manager in 1955 and 1956 at Youngstown College.

Mr. Schnell was a Korean Conflict veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 to 1954. He was stationed in Texas, California, Wyoming and Kansas.

He was a school teacher and taught social studies for 34 years (1957-1991) at Cardinal School System in Middlefield, Ohio, while living in Middlefield and then in Chardon for 25 years. He moved to Boardman in 1994. Mr. Schnell was employed during the summer months with a variety of jobs but mostly at various golf courses. He was employed at Quail Hollow Golf Course in Painesville, Ohio for 12 years.

John enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing and travel. He traveled extensively throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and parts of Mexico. He was an avid sports fan of YSU football and basketball.

Mr. Schnell was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Y.S.U. Alumni Association, The Penguin Club, the Towering Titan Organization, the Curbstone Coaches, the Struthers Gridiron Club, the Mahoning Valley Historical Society, Westminster’s Friends of the Library and Struthers Historical Society.

John is survived by his wife, Patricia (Buhlman), whom he married on December 20, 1969 in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada; a brother, Daniel Schnell of Canfield, Ohio; brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Rita Buhlman; brother-in-law, Jack Fritz and sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Richard Lane, all from Ontario, Canada. He was also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins with whom he had a close relationship, especially with his niece, Christine Jones.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Ann (Nagy) Schnell; two brothers, Richard and David and two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Schnell and Marlene Fritz.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road in Youngstown. There will be a memorial service celebrating John’s life at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Duane Jesse officiating, following visitation.

Contributions may be made to the Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, Youngstown, OH 44511 or to The American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023, in memory of John.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with John’s family.

