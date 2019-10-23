John B. McElroy, M.D., Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John B. McElroy, M.D., 62, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 9, 2019, in Douglas, Mich., while on vacation with his family.

Dr. McElroy was born June 28, 1957 in St. Louis, Mo., son of the late George and Elizabeth Kellogg McElroy, the youngest of six children.

John graduated from Ritenour High School, Breckenridge Hills, Missouri, in three years and was class valedictorian. He attended and graduated with honors from the University of Missouri, Kansas City, School of Medicine, a six-year combined BA/MD program in 1980.

Dr. McElroy joined the United States Air Force in 1981 after receiving the Air Force HPSP scholarship and upon graduation began his surgical internship at Wilford Hall USAF Medical Center, Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas.

He continued his residency in urology at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation and continued to a fellowship in kidney transplantation and renovascular surgery.

In 1989, he came to Youngstown to assume the positions of renal transplant surgeon and Director, Northeast Ohio Transplant Center housed in St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center. He later left the clinic and began a private practice in urology. Dr. McElroy had 39 years of diverse experience with many hospitals, Wilford Hall USAF Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Cleveland and Youngstown, St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown and Boardman, St. Joseph Health Center in Warren, The Surgical Hospital at Southwoods in Boardman, Steward Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Sharon Regional Health System in Sharon, Pennsylvania and the former Valley Care Northside Medical Center in Youngstown. Dr. McElroy was a health care provider with Advanced Urology, Inc, and Triad Health Services LLC-Medical Group.

As a youth, John was very active in music and was the youngest player to play with the St. Louis Youth Symphony under the direction of the world-famous conductor, Leonard Slatkin. While in high school, he played trombone in concert band, marching band and orchestra, taking top scores at annual music competitions. He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America earning scouting’s highest award, Eagle Scout. Later, all three of his sons would become Eagle Scouts following in their father’s footsteps.

Dr. McElroy is survived by his wife of 34 years, the former Kathleen Wiley, whom he wed on August 3, 1985; three sons, J. Blaine (Jeannette) McElroy and granddaughter, Charlotte, West Chester, Ohio; Matthew A. (Alicia) McElroy, Maryland, Birmingham, Alabama and Andrew L. (Madelyn) McElroy, Maryland, Royal Oak, Michigan; three sisters, Linda (Daniel) Rodriquez, Midwest City, Oklahoma; Jo Ellen (John) Schroeder, St. Charles, Missouri and Holly (Brian) Fagan, Raytown, Missouri; two brothers, George (Pauline) McElroy III, Jefferson City, Mo.; Hewitt (Sarah) McElroy, Medford, Oregon and his father-in-law, Blaine Wiley, Poland, Ohio.

Besides his parents, Dr. McElroy was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Joan Wiley.

Family and friends will be received from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market St., Boardman.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the Great Trail Council, Boy Scouts of America, 4500 Hudson Drive, Stow, Ohio 44224, in memory of Dr. John B. McElroy.

Dr. McElroy was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother and doctor. He had a strong work ethic and enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and helping his patients. He will be deeply missed.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.