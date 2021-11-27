John Albert Ruggieri, Sr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Albert Ruggieri, Sr., 86, passed away with his family at his side, Wednesday morning, November 24, 2021 at the Wickshire of Poland.

Mr. Ruggieri was born January 5, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Alberto and Adelina Bovaro Ruggieri.

A graduate of East High School, Class of 1952, John worked for Youngstown Welding & Engineering and attended Youngstown College where he received his Associate’s degree.

After college, John was drafted into the United States Army and served in Korea at the end of the Korean Conflict. John, trained as a paratrooper and was honorably discharged in 1960.

Returning to the Youngstown area, John met his first wife, the former Janet Grunden, and they were married on June 24, 1961. They made their home on the East Side and in 1967 moved to Austintown to raise their four children.

John, an electrical engineer by trade, retired as a millwright from Packard Electric in 1997 after 25 years of service.

At a young age, John developed a love for golf. Throughout the years, he played in numerous golf leagues, most recently, the YMCA, St. Joseph and St. Luke and was proud to have had two holes-in-one. His favorite golf course was the Old Dutch Mill, but John looked forward to the annual spring trip with his golfing buddies to the Pinehurst golf course in North Carolina. John was an avid gardener, raising vegetables, especially peppers, tomatoes, and garlic. He also was a talented woodworker and had a workshed that was named “John’s Dog House.” The shed had a power line, a phone line, and every kind of saw imaginable. For special parties such as graduations, the shed was re-invented into a bar. John loved family gatherings and celebrating the holidays, especially the Feast of the Seven Fishes at Christmas.

With his second wife, Carole, John enjoyed his retirement years traveling. Together they traveled overseas to Italy, twice, and Hawaii, spending the winters in Fort Myers and The Villages in Florida. They also enjoyed visiting family in Florida and the Carolinas.

John was a member of St. Joseph Parish in Austintown where he was active in the Men’s Club and the renewal weekends, Christ Renews His Parish. He also was a member of the former Serra Club of Youngstown, now known as Youngstown Vocations Support Society.

John is survived by his wife, Carole Ann Peters, whom he married February 19, 2005; two sons, John (Pam) Ruggieri, Jr. of Brookfield and Father Joseph Ruggieri of Girard; two daughters, Adele (Jerry) Taylor of Youngstown and Mary Ann Hudnell of Wewahitchka, Florida; three grandchildren, Justin, Janine and Jenny Taylor; stepgranddaughters, Christine (Jeremy) Lapikas of Brookfield and Jennifer (Josh) Baker of Springboro; step-great-grandchildren, Alexandria Lapikas, Joshua and Benjamin Baker; stepdaughters, Linda (David) Frease and Karen (Edward) Ostrowski, both of Dublin and Dianne (William) Beatty of Aiken, South Carolina; one stepson, Brian Fraser of Dublin; Carole’s ten grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and four nieces, Rosemary (Gerald) Markowitz, Alberta (Gerry) Tritt, Sandra (Phil) Chasko and Debra (Dr. Mark) Hudson.

In addition to his late parents, John was preceded in death by his first wife, Janet, on July 5, 2002; two brothers, Ottavio “Ocky” and Mario Ruggieri; one sister, Mary Ruggieri and one son-in-law, Mark Hudnell.

Friends will be received Monday, November 29, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman and Tuesday, November 3, 2021 from 10:30 – 11:15 a.m. at St. Joseph Parish in Austintown.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the church.

Interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery.

John’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the wonderful care provided by the staff at the Wickshire of Poland and Hospice of the Valley.

Contributions may be made to the Youngstown Vocations Support Society.

Arrangements are being handled by Becker Funeral Homes. To send flowers to John’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 29 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.