COITSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Kizar, 80, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Maplecrest Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

John was born April 4, 1941 in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Ruth Guerriero Kizar.

He was a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School, Class of 1959 and attended the Ohio State University.

As a young man, John worked part-time at his family’s business, Kizar’s Market on Market Street in Youngstown. He later did auto body work for a short time before taking a position working for Dr. Safier at Safeway Contact Lens as a manager. Earning his certified optician license, he later purchased the company and successfully operated it for more than 30 years until selling it and retiring in 2012.

From the age of 14, John developed a lifelong love for Amateur Radio, operating under call sign K8AJR. He held the highest Amateur Radio license as an Extra Class Licensee and has contacted every country in the world. Through the years, John enjoyed trap shooting, often at the Lowellville Rod & Gun Club and weight lifting and exercising regularly until just the past few months when his health began to fail. John had a love for animals and enjoyed the companionship from his dogs, Mandy and Scotty.

A prankster and quite the teaser, John’s sense of humor was always present, bringing smiles and laughter to many. He especially loved teasing his granddaughters, earning him the title of “Bad Grandpa!”

He leaves to carry on his memory, his wife, the former Linda A. Williams, whom he married October 2, 1982; daughter, Mariruth (Rich) Stewart of Struthers; granddaughters, Makenzie (Nick) Armeni of Fort Campbell, Kentucky and Morgan Stewart of Struthers and sister, Betty (Bill) Sitnick of Austintown.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, Ron Kizar.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, February 11 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 12 at 10:00 a.m. with Deacon Paul Lisko officiating.

Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with John’s family.

To send flowers to John’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 9 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.