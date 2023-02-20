MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jody Joy White-Molina, 47, formerly of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at UPMC-Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, surrounded by her loving family.

Jody was born November 10, 1975, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Gary and Jill (Lukashik) White.

She graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1994 and attended Youngstown State University.

Jody worked as an equipment operator for Aptiv in Warren, Ohio, formerly Delphi Packard Electric Systems for over 21 years and was a member of IUE-CWA, Local 717.

Jody was a devoted daughter, wife, mother and sister. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her three children, Brody, Cameryn and Dylan. She loved going to the beach and always looked forward to the family beach trips to Florida each year. She loved walking on the beach, collecting sea shells and swimming. Jody was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and an active sports fan and enjoyed watching her son play sports for the Mineral Ridge RAMS. In her free time, she enjoyed making arts and craft with her daughters.

Jody is survived by her parents, Gary and Jill White of Poland; her husband of 18 years, Ralph Molina, whom she married on July 2, 2005; three children, Brody J. Molina, Cameryn A. Molina, and Dylan J. Molina, all at home; a brother, Jason White and his wife, Michelle of Parma, Ohio; her mother-in-law, Susie Molina of Campbell, Ohio; her father-in-law, Rafael Molina of Puerto Rico; a niece, Makenna White; two nephews, Jax White and Dante Strollo, III; two sisters-in-law, Carmen Strollo of Austintown, Ohio and Maria Molina of Campbell, Ohio; several aunts and uncles; and her four-legged friend, Sully.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, Greyson R Molina; a brother-in-law, Dante Strollo, II; and her four-legged friend, Marley.

Per Jody’s request, there will be a celebration of life service at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Jody’s family.

