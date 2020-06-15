Jodi A. Wiseman, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jodi Ann Wiseman, 52, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in the emergency room at St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center.

Jodi was born September 16, 1967 in Youngstown, the daughter of William and Sandra (Jones) Magan.

She was a proud mother and homemaker. Jodi enjoyed reading, watching TV and was a animal lover. Jodi was involved with the Relay for Life in Boardman and every year organized a team for the relay.

Jodi is survived by her mother, Sandra M. Magan of Struthers; daughter, Tiffani A.Wiseman of Glen Dale, West Virginia; son, Adrian M. Sadlak of Canfield; brother, John W. (Rebecca) Magan of Niles; three sisters, Tracy L. (John) Spencer of Austintown, Wendy M. (Kelly) Wright of Leetonia and Melissa S. Magan of Boardman and her boyfriend, William Gifford of Boardman.

She was preceded in death by her father, William C. Magan.

Calling hours for family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Wiseman family. A private family funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Reverend Carol Fuller officiating.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society, 525 N. Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406, in memory of Jodi.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 15, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.