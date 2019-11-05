Joanne (Mansky) Gross, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne Gross, 79, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Assumption Village in North Lima.

Joanne was born November 6, 1939 in Youngstown, the daughter of John and Ann (Jonesco) Mansky.

She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and was a lifelong area resident.

Joanne was a secretary for Ohio Edison Ohio in Youngstown for over 30 years, retiring in 1994.

Joanne is survived by her sister-in-law, Donna Mansky of Youngstown; caregivers, Rick E. Jonesco and Gloria Briya, both of Boardman; three stepchildren, six stepgrandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents, Joanne was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Howard Gross, whom she married on May 24, 1976, died January 1, 2006; a stepgranddaughter, Aimee Donahue; her brother, Johnny Mansky and a nephew, Mikey Mansky.

Per Joanne’s requests, there will be no calling hours or services.

Interment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley and Assumption Village staff for the care, love and support that they gave to Joanne and her family during this time.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.