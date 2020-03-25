Joanne Kennedy Burrows, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne Kennedy Burrows, 88, died peacefully with her daughter at her side earl Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020 at her residence.

Joanne was born April 2, 1931 in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Joseph and Alma Kennedy Hynes.

During the Depression Joanne’s family moved regularly and resided in Youngstown before making their home in Struthers. Joanne graduated from Struthers High School, Class of 1949 and always fondly referred to herself as “a Struthers Girl”.

Joanne made her home in the Coitsville/Lowellville area where she raised her three children. She worked for Ohio Bell and later for Hills Department Store at the Lincoln Knolls Plaza. She retired as Department Head in 1993 after 22 years of service.

A long time member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville, Joanne also belonged to two card clubs and a morning bowling league at the Holiday Bowl in Struthers.

Joanne loved her church and loyally took her children to church every Sunday. She also was very proud of her Irish Heritage and true to being Irish, Joanne loved a good party. She encouraged family gatherings and was always the center of every celebration. Her home was an open invitation to family and friends for every holiday, birthday and any special occasion there was to celebrate. There was never an invite because family and friends knew just to show up.

Joanne will be remembered for her youthfulness, great sense of humor and love of life.

She leaves one daughter, Kathleen J. (Pattie Hahn) Burrows with whom she made her home; two sons, William M. (Cheryl) Burrows of Lowellville, Ohio and Ted M. (Rachel) Burrows of Henderson, Nevada; one brother, John Michael (Pat) Hynes of Poland; three grandchildren, Amanda (Mark) Douglass of Struthers, David (Sarah Erkert ) Burrows of Las Vegas, Nevada and Billy Burrows of Lowellville; two great-grandchildren, Julie Ann and Joanna Marie.

In addition to her parents, Joanne was preceded in death by one sister, Nancy Savko and one brother, Joseph Hynes, Jr.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville with Father Stephen Zeigler officiating.

Interment will follow at the Holy Rosary Cemetery in Lowellville.

As Joanne would prefer a large gathering celebrating her life will be announced at a later date.

Joanne’s family would like to sincerely give a special thank you to Tina Rodgers for her care and friendship to Joanne and to Hospice of the Valley for their special service.

Contributions may be made to Holy Rosary Church 131 E. Wood Street, Lowellville, OH 44436.

Arrangements are being handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

To plant a tree in memory of Joanne Kennedy (Hynes) Burrows, please visit our tribute store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 26, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.