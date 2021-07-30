Joanne D. Stouffer, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne D. Stouffer, 71, passed away Thursday morning, July 29, 2021 at her residence with her loving family at her side.

Joanne was born March 16, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Leo and Virginia (Churan) Brown Jr.

A lifelong resident of Lowellville, Joanne was a graduate of Lowellville High School, Class of 1968.

She went on to marry her husband of over 52 years, Richard Stouffer, on August 30, 1969. Joanne cherished her role as a wife, mother and grandmother.

She enjoyed pursuing great finds at flea markets and traveling.

Joanne was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church.

Her love and devotion for her family will always be remembered. She leaves her husband, Richard of Lowellville; one son, Richard L. (Sharon) Stouffer III of Poland; two daughters, Sherry M. (Jose) Sanchez of Poland and Lorie A. (Paul) Wilson of Youngstown; nine grandchildren, Allison Wereb, Alex Sanchez, Leeann Stouffer, Samantha Stouffer, Devin Wilson, Diamond Wilson, Anthony Sanchez, Christopher Sanchez, and Nathan Wilson; three great-grandchildren, Carson Long, Brandon and Josephina Algahim; one brother, Michael Brown of Lowellville; one sister, Donna (Jeff Durbin) Brown also of Lowellville and her four-legged companion, Rags.

Besides her parents, Joanne was preceded in death by her two brothers, Russell Brown and Leo Brown, III.

Friends will be received Monday, August 2, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 244 McGill Street in Lowellville.

A prayer service will be held Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, 131 E. Wood Street in Lowellville with Fr. Stephen Ziegler officiating.

Interment will follow at the Holy Rosary Cemetery.

