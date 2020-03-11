Joanne Collier, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne Collier, 86, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Boardman surrounded by loving family.

Joanne was born April 4, 1933 in Shannondale, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Plynn and Miriam (Carrier) Yeany.

She graduated from Chaney High School in 1951 and was a lifelong area resident.

After high school, Joanne worked as a telephone operator for Ohio Bell Company and for AT & T in Youngstown for several years. She worked for Sam’s Club in Boardman as a Food Demo Person for 7 years.

Joanne loved music and was a church organist for the Woodworth Church of the Brethren and Greenford Christian Church.

She was a member of the Mahoning Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, past regent and the American Organist Guild member and ABWA member.

Joanne is survived by three daughters, Victoria L. (John Kroner) Collier of Boardman, Connie (Ron) Collier-Fenstermaker of Sarasota, Florida and Carrie Jo (Jerry) Wahl of Sandusky, Ohio; four grandchildren, Neil R. Gomez, Chrysi (Liz Heck) Collier, Michael J. Holes and Nancy Joanne Wahl of Sandusky, Ohio; her very dear friend, Ted Holmes of Poland.

Besides her parents, Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Collier and her sister, Sally Yeany.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman with Pastor John Polanski officiating.

Family and friends may call on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, with services to follow.

