NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne B. Galey, 92, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at the Inn at Christine Valley, surrounded by family.

Joanne was born on April 27, 1931, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Wilbur and Viola (Glass) Beight. Joanne was raised in Boardman, Ohio.

She married her husband, Loyd Galey, on November 1, 1950, moving to Beaver Township, North Lima, Ohio, where they raised their four children. They were married 65 years before his death in 2016.

Joanne leaves behind her children, Lane (Mary Agnes) Galey of South Euclid, Ohio, Laurel (Tom) Strock of Waunakee, Wisconsin, and Lark (Keith) Wolfgang of Struthers. Along with seven grandchildren, David and Michael Galey, David, Kevin (Natasha), and Brad Strock, Sara (Brian) Giovanni, and Adam (Michaela) Wolfgang, and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Joanne is preceded in death by her son, Lynn Galey, and brother, Denny Beight.

A special thank you for all the help and support provided by the nurses and staff at the Inn at Christine Valley and Crossroads Hospice.

There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers or a service, please donate to Angels for Animals, since her many dogs and cats held a special place in her heart over the years.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share condolences.

