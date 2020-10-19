JoAnn Sweeney, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnn Sweeney, 75, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020 with her loving children by her side.

JoAnn was born April 6, 1945 to Michael and Josephine Cabuno.

JoAnn was a graduate of the 1963 class of Struthers High School.

After high school, she enjoyed many years at Poulakas Bakery serving as the front counter manager.

She then fell in love with her military sweetheart, William Sweeney and was married in 1969. After their marriage, she traveled with him to Ft. Walters, Texas where he was enrolled in Army Helicopter School. They returned to the area to begin a family and make a permanent home for themselves.

She believed in giving back and making a difference with every friendship formed and committee she joined. She showcased her love for family, faith and community by the many hours given back to various organizations. From the formation of the grade school PTA, fostering fellowship within her church community, and serving as President of the Rotary Club of Struthers and then as a member of Rotary Club of Canfield. All allowed for the enrichment of the community in which she was so proud to be a part.

The true pride of her life was her husband and children. They recounted many times where she quietly supported them from the sidelines taking no credit but having the largest impact. Her children never doubted how much they were loved or the pride she displayed with each of their accomplishments. Family was always first with, JoAnn.

She was also very proud of Sweeney and Associates, a graphic design studio in Boardman created by she and her husband. Together they operated the company for over 30 years serving clients from small businesses, non-profit companies and major industrial corporations. JoAnn served as the front end manager and client liaison. Her love to see people succeed made both their clients and the company successful.

JoAnn was married for 50 years to her soulmate, Bill Sweeney. They truly celebrated each year with love and compassion. The two were rarely seen apart and had a relationship that many envied. Her heart was truly broken on September 10 when her husband passed and after only 36 days, they were reunited just hours before Sweetest Day.

JoAnn leaves her two children, Shannon (Nick) Tirone of Boardman and Michael (Marnee) Sweeney of New Middletown. Always a proud mother who supported her children with words of wisdom and compassion. The joy of her life was sharing many adventures, hours of silly laughter and unforgettable memories with her two granddaughters, Jessica Tirone and McKenna Sweeney. She especially loved her role as “Grammy”.

In addition, JoAnn is survived by her siblings, Bill (Lori) Cabuno of Columbiana, Judy (Bill Baldelli) Wilson of Struthers and Patty (John) Drennen of Struthers and a sister-in-law, Debbie Cabuno of Virginia Beach.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Josephine Cabuno; her brother, Michael Cabuno and brother-in-law, Gary Wilson.

Calling hours will take place at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio on Tuesday, October 20 at 9:00 a.m. with a prayer service at 10:15 a.m.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Church with service to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please be kind to someone. Call a friend or relative that you have not reached out to recently. Visit a loved one, send a card to a friend you have been thinking about and practice the act of kindness daily. Each of these would be the greatest honor you could give in remembrance of JoAnn.

