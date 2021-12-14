STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnn Katherine Creed entered heaven to be with her parents, Jim and Kay Roemer, brother, James Jr. and her grandson, Noah Creed, Sunday afternoon, December 12, 2021.

JoAnn was born February 14, 1932, in Struthers, Ohio.

She attended Struthers Schools and graduated with Honors in January 1950 – the last Midterm class in Struthers. JoAnn went on to Miami of Ohio and Youngstown College.

She worked at the Youngstown Legal News for 10 years.

She married her high school sweetheart, Richard Creed on November 22, 1956 and they had been married for 65 years this November 22nd. They raised four children, Megan, Josh, Todd and T.C. (Kimberly).

JoAnn was an avid tennis player and loved to swim. She enjoyed spending her winters at their condo in Naples, Florida. She was an active Junior League member and Friends of The Butler Institute of American Art. She was a continuous reader of the Bible. She enjoyed traveling with her husband throughout the country and Europe. Most of all, she enjoyed being with her grandchildren, Elijah, Ella and Everett Creed.

The family wishes to thank Maplecrest Nursing Home for the care JoAnn received this past month.

There are no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Becker Funeral Homes

Contributions can be made to the Akron Children’s Hospital.

To send flowers to JoAnn’s family, please visit our floral store.