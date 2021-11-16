Joann A. (Wollitz) Clark Kesterson, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joann A. (Wollitz) Clark Kesterson, 89, formerly of Coitsville, died Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Brookdale Senior Living in Austintown.

Joann was born August 27, 1932 in Youngstown, a daughter of Walter and Edna (Myers) Wollitz.

A lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley, she was a graduate of The Rayen School.

After graduation, Joann worked for several years as a lab technician at Northside Hospital until she married Thomas E. Clark in 1954. He preceded her in death on May 11, 1975.

Mrs. Kesterson later worked for Hathaway Bakery, Beckett Aviation, Brentwood Pillow Factory and for a company making stained glass windows. In 1982, she married Glen “Tennessee” Kesterson and they celebrated 36 years of marriage until his passing on November 23, 2018.

Very artistic and creative, Joann enjoyed her free time making ceramics, painting and creating stained glass pieces. Many of her stained glass pieces can be found throughout the Tri-County area and she won numerous judge’s awards for her ceramics. Along with her husband, Glen, they enjoyed working on their farm in Coitsville and trail riding with their horses.

Joann was a longtime member of the former St. Paul Lutheran Church in Youngstown.

Joann is survived by her children, Beverly (James) Mumaw of Lowellville, Thomas Clark of Youngstown, and Cathy (Walter) Kralj of Youngstown; stepchildren, Danny (Lori) Kesterson, Gene Kesterson, Gary Kesterson and Denise Lewis; brother, Robert Wollitz of Punta Gorda, Florida; sister-in-law, Charlotte Dominick of Salineville; 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Joann was preceded in death by two daughters, Shirley Castelucci and Donna Clark; stepsons, Glen Kesterson and Michael Kesterson; sister, Carol Wollitz and sister-in-law, Norma Wollitz.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring St., Struthers, where family and friends will be received from 12:00-12:45 p.m., prior to the service. Interment will be at Lake Park Cemetery.

