Joan Lech, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Lech, 86, of Leetonia, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Hospice House in Poland after a brief battle with COVID-19.

She was born June 28, 1933 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Arthur and Betty (Edwards) Mitchell and had been a lifelong area resident.

Joan attended South High School and had worked for both McKelvey’s and Higbee’s department stores. She later worked for and retired as a clerk from the United States Postal Service.

Joan was a longtime fan of Jeopardy and she loved to challenge herself with crossword puzzles and was also an avid reader.

She is survived by her two daughters, Jackie (Don) McCaughtry of Struthers and Christine (Ken) Fox of Leetonia; three grandchildren, Kevin McCaughtry, Kerri Morris and Alex Fox, as well as four great-grandchildren.

There are no services or calling hours.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Joan Lech, please visit our tribute store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 29, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.