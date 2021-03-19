Joan F. Lally, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan F. Lally, 67, of Poland, died Thursday, March 18, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

She was born May 2, 1953 in Youngstown, a daughter of Norman and Jere (Wolfe) Wright and had been a lifelong area resident.

Joan was a 1971 graduate of Poland High School and had attended Youngstown State University.

She worked as a copy person for the Youngstown Vindicator for many years.

Joan was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.

She had been a member of the Outlanders Club of Northeastern Ohio and was involved in Civil War reenacting. Joan was always passionate about her Irish heritage.

Besides her husband, Jack Lally, whom she married April 19, 1974, she leaves her sister, Betsy Easterday of Mt. Vernon, Ohio; her brother, John Wright of Breckenridge, Colorado; four nephews and two nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service celebrating Joan’s life will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Contributions may be made to Angels for Animals.

