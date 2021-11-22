Joan Ellen (Broderick) Franczkowski, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Ellen Franczkowski, 67, after a courageous battle with cancer, passed away peacefully with her family at her side, Thursday evening, November 18, 2021, at her residence.

Mrs. Franczkowski was born June 5, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Myron and Evelyn Hanson Broderick.

Raised in Columbiana, Joan was a graduate of Columbiana High School, Class of 1972. Joan went on to receive her Associate’s Degree in Business from Penn Ohio College and attended Youngstown State University.

Her goal was to become a nurse, but instead, found herself working for One Health Ohio a Primary Care Agency, as an executive coordinator and later in Human Resources. She retired after 17 years of service.

A nurturer, Joan loved helping people in need. She was an encourager and found the positive in life’s challenges. She was caregiver to her aging parents, loved taking care of children and one day wanted to volunteer her time at a children’s hospital. For three summers, Joan and her family hosted two sisters from Children of Chernobyl. The sisters became members of the family and Joan made sure they had the best medical care and that they enjoyed what the summer season had to offer living in the United States.

Joan’s talent for nurturing was also conveyed through her gardening. She meticulously raised flower gardens. Her gardens were like a nursery and she arranged her flowers like a florist. She had such a talent that Joan lovingly designed the flowers for her daughter, Melissa’s wedding. She had beautiful penmanship, enjoyed writing and LOVED to shop. Joan’s home was always beautifully decorated, her closet was a fashionista’s dream of shoes, clothing and coats and she took joy in shopping and finding the right gift for those she loved.

Her greatest love was her family. As a young girl, she treasured family gatherings and reunions at her aunt’s cottages on Jolly Drive at Geneva on the Lake, presently Geneva Township Park. Joan was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She cherished her time with family and wanted nothing but happiness for them. She will be remembered for her quiet and witty sense of humor, her compassion and encouragement and how she made those she loved feel special.

She leaves to honor her memory, her husband of almost 44 years, Richard Franczkowski, whom she married November 26, 1977; one daughter, Melissa (Shawn) Hicklin of Canfield; one son, Richard (Dawn) Lynx of Boardman; two sisters, Colleen Goodman and Karen (Tom) McCarthy, all of Boardman; one brother, Myron “Chip” Broderick of Walkertown, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Hannah, Jacob and Alivia Hicklin; brothers-in-law, Robert (Diane), Ronald and Bryan (Karen) Franczkowski; sister-in-law, Kathleen (Robert Spencer) Grubb and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Broderick and brother-in-law, Ken Goodman.

Friends will be received Monday, November 22 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, November 23 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. A funeral celebrating Joan’s life will follow final visitation on Tuesday, November 23 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Joan’s family to distribute accordingly to their charity of choice.

