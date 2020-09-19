Joan Egley, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Egley, 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 17 at her home with her family at her side.

Joan was born September 10, 1938 in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Howley) Conroy.

She graduated from East High School and then went on to work for Easter Seals of Youngstown and then the Yum Yum Tree in Struthers, where she retired in 2000.

Her true joy was found in making her home warm, welcoming, and festive so it could be the gathering place for all the holiday celebrations and family dinners, any excuse for a get-together and ‘sleepovers at grandmas’. She loved making crafts and sewing, often making duplicates to gift to her family and friends.

Joan was known for her abundant love and compassion, her obsession with sunflowers that covered every inch of her home, her Irish genes that ensured the tea kettle was ready at a moment’s notice, her infamous pizzelle cookies after Christmas dinner and her unwavering patience for her husband’s jokes and pranks. Her death is a genuine loss.

She is sadly missed by her husband, Pete whom she married November 13, 1971, as well as her four beloved children, Mary Virginia McCabe, Jacqueline (Carl) George, Jack (Trish) Favia; her beautiful daughter, Jeanette Crawford who passed away in 2017. She also leaves her sister, Peg McIntee; a brother, Michael (Sue) Conroy; a sister-in-law, Rosemary Giannini; a son-in-law, Bill Crawford; stepson, Mark Egley.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her daughter and her brother, Joseph Conroy.

Her memory will be cherished forever by her grandchildren, Kelly (Nick), Stephanie, Philip (Devin), Sarah (Jonah) and Joey; her great-grandchildren, Emma, Hannah, Nicholas, Hailey, Kyla, Connor; all her nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews whom she absolutely adored and often left her house with a crisp 20 dollar bill or a new Beanie Baby.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Friends may call from 4-6:45 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend their gratitude and special thanks to Crossroads Hospice, especially her in-home nurse Kerry and nurse’s aide, Cassie.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joan Egley, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: