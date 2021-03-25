Joan B. Gothat, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan B. Gothat, 80, passed away Wednesday morning, March 24, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown surrounded by her family.

Joan was born January 21, 1941 in Canton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Paul and Vera (Ferrell) Seiple.

She graduated from Canton Lehman High School in 1959.

Joan worked for General Motors in Lordstown as a stamper for over 30 years, retiring in 2002. She was a member of the General Motors Retirees #1714.

Joan and her significant other, Bob Wolf, were car club enthusiasts, traveling to car shows in a 1934 Ford Street Rod. She also enjoyed doing stained-glass work, gardening and being a devoted mother, grandmother and companion..

Joan is survived by three daughters, Michele L. (Dan) Swantek and Monica L. Gothat, both of Boardman and Stephanie L. Rasmer of Youngstown; five grandchildren, Matthew Swantek, Evan Johnston, Amanda Johnston, Dillon Dietrich and Lauren Dietrich; her significant other for over 40 years, Robert Wolf of Austintown; a sister-in-law, Patty Seiple of Canton; a nephew, Sam (Jolinda) Seiple of Massillon, Ohio; two nieces, Sue Jeffers of Canton, Ohio and Sherry Seiple of Valrico, Florida and two grandpups, Phoebe and Frankie.

Besides her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Seiple.

Due to COVID-19 and Joan’s request, there will be a private graveside service at Forest Hill Cemetery in Canton. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements were handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

