Joan B. Corcoran Lichney Loncar, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan B. Corcoran Lichney Loncar, 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center in New Middletown, Ohio from complications of Alzheimer’s.

Joan was born May 3, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio to Michael and Lucille (Wales) Corcoran.



A 1955 graduate of South High School, Joan married Richard A. Lichney in 1958 and together they proudly raised their three girls until his death in 1976.





Joan was employed at Dick Adgate Florist in Boardman for 27 years before retiring in 1999. She thoroughly enjoyed assisting customers and interacting with her co-workers, who became lifelong friends. It was the ideal position for her very sweet and kind nature and she was loved by everyone who knew her.



Joan will be deeply missed by her husband of 41 years, Philip T. “Scoop” Loncar, who she married June 21, 1980. They made their home in New Middletown and were both members of St. Paul the Apostle Church. Their favorite past times were polka dancing at SNPJ and taking road trips. Joan especially loved the Poconos and Fort Myers. Joan and Scoop also enjoyed attending two Rose Bowls where she adored the flowers.



Joan cherished spending time with family and friends throughout the years and having fun with her adoring daughters and grandchildren. She was extremely proud of all of them.



In addition to her parents and first husband, Joan will be reunited with loved ones that passed before her including brothers, William Colgrove and Michael Corcoran; sisters, Jerry Votypka and Rosemary Jenkins and brothers-in law, Oliver Jenkins and Kenneth Kutsch.



Along with her husband Philip, Joan leaves her three daughters, Laura J. (Kenneth) Ohlin of North Canton, Jean M. (Albert) Rivalsky of New Middletown and Deborah J. (Scott) Hapner of Findlay; Philip’s children, Michael Loncar of Boardman, Randy (Patty) Loncar of Poland and Jeanine (Rick) Jarrell of Madison, Alabama; grandchildren, Albert (Samantha) Rivalsky, Jr., Jessica (Daniel) Yagiela, Olivia (Grant) Prater, Drew and Josh Hapner, Lauren and Macy Loncar and Rachael and Matthew Jarrell and great-grandchildren, Maxwell and Claire Yagiela. Joan will also be greatly missed by her twin sister, Jean Kutsch of New York and sister, Margaret (Nicholas) Leone of Alabama; sister and brother-in-law, Marge Corcoran of New York and Jon Votypka of Florida; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.



The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the entire staff at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center, as well as Hospice of the Valley for their compassion and support while Joan was in their care. Many thanks to all who visited Joan and have provided so much love and support to the family



A private Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Matthias Church in Youngstown with Rev. John Jerek officiating.

Joan was laid to rest at St John’s Cemetery in Lowellville.



Memorial donations in Joan’s name may be made to St. Jude, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to www.stjude.org.



Davidson-Becker Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to Joan’s family, please visit our floral store.