YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jill L. Wagner, 81, passed away Tuesday evening, November 1, 2022, at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Jill was born at her family home in Youngstown on November 13, 1940, to her late parents, Jerre and Evelyn Hazlett Bauman.

Raised in Youngstown, Jill was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, Class of 1958.

Jill was a homemaker as well as a supervisor for the former Sears Roebuck Company and later, Walgreens in Boardman. She retired from Giant Eagle in Boardman where she was in charge of the health and beauty department.

Jill was a voracious reader of books and over time, adapted to books on Kindle. She loved flowers, cooking and especially dancing with her favorite dance partner, her husband, David. Jill treasured her time cheering on her favorite team, the Cleveland Guardians, camping at Cooks Forest, and traveling by van out West with David.

Most important to Jill was her family. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and she cherished her time spent with her family.

She leaves behind her husband of 43 years, David Wagner, whom she married September 1, 1979; one daughter, Debbie (John) Pollander of Howland, Ohio; one son, Jeffrey (Julie) Wagner of Minneapolis, Minnesota; three stepdaughters, Judith (Robert) Lukach of Hubbard, Ohio, Cheryl (William) Oltmann of Hubbard, Ohio, and Lori Klesch of Lowellville, Ohio; one brother, Jerre (Kathy) Bauman of Centennial, Colorado; ten grandchildren, Jennifer, Eric, Dave, Heather, Joshua, Megan, Abby, Rachel, Theodore and Riley; and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Jill was preceded in death by two sisters, Judy Price and Betty Mills; and one granddaughter, Amanda Wagner.

A private memorial service for family will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 13, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.