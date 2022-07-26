YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jesse J. Lavin, 40, passed away unexpectedly from a heart condition Thursday morning, July 21, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Jesse was born February 10, 1982 in Medina, Ohio, the son of Charles and Kimberly (Rajnicek) Lavin.

He was an auto mechanic and enjoyed working on and repairing cars.

Jesse is survived by his father, Charles R. Lavin of Glenolden, Pennsylvania; his mother, Kimberly S. (Jeff Hunter) Lavin of Berlin Center, Ohio; a brother, Cody Hunter of Berlin Center, Ohio; two sisters, Carlie S. (Michael) Terlecky of New Middletown, Ohio and Brooke (Hope) Hunter of Salem, Ohio; three nieces, Samantha Pallone, Raini Vasko and Sydney Riley; three nephews, Michael S. Terlecky, Nicholas Terlecky, and Michael Pallone.

Besides his stepmother, Robin L. Lavin, Jesse was preceded in death by a brother, Charles M. Lavin and a sister, Dana L. Bailey.

There will be a memorial service celebrating Jesse’s life at a later date. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Jesse’s family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 27, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.