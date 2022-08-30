NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry W. Seem, 86, formerly of Water Street in Poland, passed away Saturday morning, August 27, 2022, at Windsor House at Masternick Memorial, surrounded by his loving family.

Jerry was born June 24, 1936, in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, a son of Verne and Isabel (Gibson) Seem.

In 1954, he graduated from Hickory High School in Hermitage, Pennsylvania and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Youngstown State University.

Jerry served in the U.S. Army and later moved to the Youngstown area in 1972.

Jerry began his 33-year career in education with Southington Local Schools and later taught for Struthers Local Schools. He was a high school teacher for several years before becoming the school librarian, retiring in 1995.

Jerry had a great passion for golf and through the years, he traveled and played many courses throughout the United States. He took great pride in his first place finish at the Amateur Amateur Best Ball Tournament at Mill Creek Golf Course in June 1966. In addition, he enjoyed his time as both a basketball and golf coach with Southington and Struthers Schools. He also provided golf instruction for the Adult Education Program at Struthers and Poland Schools, teaching many how to play the game.

He was a longtime member of Prince of Peace Church in Poland.

A devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother, Jerry enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, who fondly knew him as “Poppy.”

Jerry is survived by his wife of 51 years, the former Patricia Baun, whom he married November 27, 1971; three children, Christopher (Randy) Nord, Brian (Kathie Mincher) Nord and Jennifier (Paul) Greco, all of Poland and seven grandchildren, Nate Nord, Lily Nord, Jake Nord, Sam Nord, Luke Nord, Paul Greco and Isabel Greco.



In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Seem.



Family and friends may call on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 5:00 – 6:45 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland. A private funeral service for the family will follow with Rev. Dawn Richie officiating.

Interment will take place on Friday, Septemberr 2 at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions in Jerry’s name to the donor’s favorite charity.

Jerry’s family would like to thank Dr. Arthur Duran and the other doctors and staff at Poland Medical Center for the care and support given to Jerry throughout the years.

