LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry T. Wildes, 92, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at his daughter’s home surrounded by his loving family.

Jerry was born June 23, 1929 in Barnesville, Ohio, son of the late Frank and Octavia (Kemp) Wildes.

He attended Struthers High School.

He served in the U.S. Air Force. After his time in the military, Jerry returned to the Mahoning Valley. He worked for Poland Township Road Department for 12 years, before retiring in 1995.

Jerry was a member of the Lowellville United Methodist Church. He could speak several different languages and enjoyed studying American History.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. Jerry enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jerry is survived by five children, June L. (Jeff Jackson) Lewis, Jerry T. (Kelly) Wildes Jr, Joyce A. (Glenn) Wilson, Jeffrey R. (Lori) Wildes, all from Lowellville and Janice M. (John Branch) Yoakam of New Middletown; nine grandchildren, David (Kim) Lewis, Gina (Bill) Panzott, Casey (Adam) Englebaugh, Toni Lynn Lanterman, Kim (Brad) Doyle, Jason (Katie) Wilson, Jessica (Mike Boone) Wildes, Leslie (Randy) Daniels, Corey (Taylor Kutsch) Yoakam; 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter, Haven and several nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.

Besides his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, the former Helen D. DiLullo, whom he married on August 4, 1951 and died September 3, 2013; a brother and sister-in-law, Fred (Rose) Wildes and a sister and brother-in-law, Reba (Alfred) Conaway.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. There will be a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Kathryn Adams officiating. Interment will take place at Lowellville Cemetery.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Lowellville United Methodist Church, 190 W. Wood Street, Lowellville, OH 44436 in memory of Jerry.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Jerry’s family.

To send flowers to Jerry’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.