BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry Ray Tipton, 76, passed away on April 1, 2023 in Sarasota, Florida.

Jerry was born on September 18, 1946 in Linton, Indiana to his parents, William and Nedra Null Tipton.

Jerry proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Following his time in the military, he worked in different roles within Materials Management which took him and his family to many different states including California, North Carolina, Michigan and Ohio. He ultimately ended his career at Vallourec as the Vice President of Sourcing and later retired in 2014.

Jerry was a devoted and loving husband, father and papa and found no greater joy in life than spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed boating, golfing, fishing, teaching his son how to grill and shoot and was a mentor to many both personally and professionally. He worked incredibly hard to provide for his family, and after retirement he enjoyed spending the winter months in Florida with his wife, Debra.

Jerry will always be remembered as a man who wanted nothing but gave everything.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Debra L. Tipton, whom he married on December 24, 1983; three children, Lindsay N. Tipton of Austintown, Ohio, Lauren A. (Matthew) Perdulla of Columbus, Ohio and Chadwick W. Tipton of North Canton, Ohio and two grandchildren, William and Walker.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Richard and James Tipton.

Family will receive friends, Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. A Celebration of Life will follow Saturday, at 2:00 p.m. with Randi Pappa officiating.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation (www.kidney.org) or by calling 212-889-2210.

