Jerry J. Pickens, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry J. Pickens, 89, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Sunday morning, December 13, 2020 at his home.

Jerry was born October 22, 1931 in Cleveland, the son of Ivon and Laura Semler Pickens.

He graduated from Shaw High School, East Cleveland in 1949.

After high school, Jerry enlisted in the Army and served during the Korean Conflict.

Following his time in the military, Jerry worked for General Motors. He started at the Mansfield complex where he worked for 13 years and later for the Lordstown complex, retiring from the engineering department.

He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Boardman, where he served as an Elder, a member of the Clerk of Session for several years, co-chaired the Annual Book Sale and went on a mission trip to India.

Jerry was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with family and friends.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 68 years, the former Janice N. Sherrill, whom he married on March 29, 1952; three children, Larry A. Pickens of Fishers, Indiana, Barbara J. (Rev. Kevin) Boyd of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Joann Marlier of Canfield; five grandchildren, Katie (Anthony) Farrell, Betsy (Rory) Amey, Diana (Matt) Kochert, Robert (Kelsie) Boyd and Bridget Pickens and seven great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by two brothers, Ivon Pickens and Phillip Pickens and three sisters, Nancy Workman, Virginia DeLance and Lauvon Ennis.

Due to COVID-19, there will be a private family service on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Boardman with Rev. Adam Rodgers officiating.

There are no calling hours.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the Westminster Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 119 Stadium Drive, Boardman, OH 44512 in memory of Jerry.

