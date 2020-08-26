Jerome “Jerry” Hoefert, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerome Hoefert, 65, of North Lima, passed away Monday afternoon, August 24, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Jerome, known by his family and friends as “Jerry”, was born June, 16, 1955 in Youngstown, the son of the late MaryAnn Pilgrim and Nevin Hoefert.

He was a 1974 graduate of Boardman High School and was a lifelong area resident.

In 1981, Jerry married the love of his life, the former Laurie Huber of Boardman.

Jerry managed Terrytown Antique & Gift Shop, his family business in North Lima for over 40 years, where he loved sharing his vast knowledge of antiques and history.

He enjoyed animals, especially his dog Mo, nature and retreating with his family to their cabin in Sigel, Pennsylvania.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 39 years, Laurie, whom he married on September 12, 1981; their children, Sarah (Ryan) Dunnigan of Elkridge, Maryland, Julie (Bill) Taylor of New Middletown, Michael Hoefert and Jesse Hoefert, both of North Lima; his granddaughter, Jaime Dunnigan; sister, Patricia (Rex) Ewing of Boardman; brother-in-law, Joe Martin of Youngstown; his aunt, Katherine Pilgrim and cousin, Laurie (Rob) Bennett, both of Apollo Beach, Florida. Mr. Hoefert is also survived by his nephews, Rex (Amy) Ewing, David (Aja) Ewing, Joseph Ewing and families. He enjoyed being part of the extended Huber family and is survived by many in-laws, nieces, nephews and vast family.

Besides his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Hoefert and his uncle, Terry Pilgrim.

Due to the current health situation, a private family memorial is planned.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

In honor of Jerry’s strong faith, donations may be made to Good Hope Lutheran Church, 12030 Market Street, North Lima, OH 44452 in memory of Jerry.

