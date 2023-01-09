POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerome J. Kacvinsky, 81, passed away Friday morning, January 6, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House surrounded by his loving family.

Jerome, known by his family and friends as “Jerry,” was born August 14, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Paul and Suzan (Duncko) Kacvinsky.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1959 and served in the Army National Guard.

Jerry owned and operated J K Auto Service & Sales in North Lima for over 25 years, retiring in 2015. He was a master of his craft, restoring and customizing vintage and exotic show cars for collectors across the country.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 52 years, the former Candice A. Longo, whom he married on August 1, 1970; a daughter, Christina M. Kacvinsky of Poland, Ohio; two sisters, Helen Gresko and Bette Petrella both of Youngstown, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Kacvinsky; and two sisters, Katherine Androsek and Suzanne Turocy.

Family and friends may call on Friday, January 13, 2023, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church, 764 Fifth Street in Struthers. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Fr. Philip Rogers officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice of the Valley Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514 or

Woodlands at Hampton Woods, 1525 E. Western Reserve Road, Poland, OH 44514 in memory of Jerry.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences and share online memories with Jerry’s family.

Arrangements are being handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland.