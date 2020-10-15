Jennifer L. Piskac, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennifer L. Piskac, 53, passed away on Tuesday morning, October 13, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Jennifer was born September 19, 1967 in Pensacola, Florida, a daughter of Robert Polack and Ellen Polack

She graduated from Twinsburg High School.

Jennifer worked as an administrative assistant for Dart & Kraft in Chicago for several years.

She was a devoted daughter, wife, and mother and who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her sons, Neal and Eric.

Jennifer is survived by her mother and father, Ellen F. (Robert) Polack of Tampa, Florida; her husband, Robert J. Piskac whom she married on June 20, 1990 and two sons, Neal J. Piskac of Cranberry, Pennsylvania and Eric L. Piskac of Canfield.

Per Jennifer’s request, there will be a memorial service held at a later date.

There are no calling hours.

Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 10501 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44106 in memory of Jennifer.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

