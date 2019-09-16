Jennifer A. Balestra-Stephenson, Struthers, Ohio – Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennifer A. Balestra-Stephenson, 45, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 12, 2019.

Jennifer was born January 1, 1974 in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph D. and Joyce A. (Meek) Balestra.

She graduated from Boardman High School in 1992 and was a lifelong area resident.

Jennifer is survived by her parents, Joseph and Joyce Balestra of Poland; two children, Zachary D. (Samantha Combis)) Balestra and Savannah L. Stephenson both of Struthers; a granddaughter, Alexus; a brother Joseph M. (Tanya Mucci) Balestra of Northfield, Ohio; her former husband, Chad Stephenson of Austintown.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Michael and Veronica Meek and paternal grandparents, Joseph and Elizabeth Balestra and her four legged friend, Jasper.

Per Jennifer’s requests, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

Jennifer was a devoted daughter, mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.