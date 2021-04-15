Jennie L. Armeni, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jenny L. Armeni, 83, passed away with her loving family at her side, Tuesday afternoon, April 13, 2021 at Briarfield Manor.

Mrs. Armeni was born May 4, 1937 in Acosta, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Nicholas and Louise Zaksek Gentile.

In 1945, Jenny’s family moved to Struthers and she later attended Struthers High School.

While raising her two children, Jenny worked as a waitress and later worked at Commercial Shearing where she retired as Lead Supervisor in 1986 after 20 years of service.

After marrying her husband, Tom Armeni, on June 22, 1972, they made their home in Poland. Together they enjoyed traveling to California visiting family, spending time outdoors, gardening and raising their beloved animals. A wonderful homemaker, Jenny centered herself around family and opened her home to family gatherings and wonderful dinners. Her greatest love was for her family and friends.

Jenny was a member of Holy Family Church, where she was a member of its Ladies Guild.

Her loving husband of 36 years, Tom, passed away December 16, 2008.

Jenny is survived by her son, Robert Malovec of Poland; daughter, Renee (Vince) Peloza also of Poland; two brothers, Nick Gentile of Struthers and Jim Gentile of Poland; two grandchildren, Justin Robert Malovec and Heather Peloza and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jenny was preceded in death by her sisters, Margie Gentile, Virginia Romeo, Toni Linhart and Ann Bespitay and brothers, Michael, John and Anthony Gentile.

Friends will be received Monday, April 19 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Martin Celuch officiating.

Jenny’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the wonderful care provided by the staff at Briarfield Manor and to Crossroads Hospice.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.