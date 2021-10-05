Jeffrey Scott Quinn, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Scott Quinn, 60, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 4, 2021 in the emergency room at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth inYoungstown.

Jeffrey was born October 4, 1961 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Joseph Eugene Quinn and Sally Louise (Llewellyn) Quinn. He moved to the Youngstown area as a child.

He graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1980 and the Mahoning County Joint Vocational School in Canfield.

Jeffrey worked for Save-A-Lot at the Boardman Plaza, South Avenue and Gypsy Lane stores, where he was an assistant manager.

Jeffrey is survived by his sister, Susan K. Stoughton of Youngstown; three brothers, Joseph M. (Rhonda Nelson) Quinn of Atlanta, Georgia, James A. (Kyla) Quinn of Proctorville, Ohio and David M. (Michelle) Quinn of New Port Richey, Florida; seven nephews, Patrick R. Stoughton, Brandon Quinn, Joseph Quinn, Michael Quinn, Corri Quinn, Christopher Quinn and Matthew Quinn and four nieces, Kara Sewell, Amanda Egan, Miranda Timko and Kaleigh Quinn.

Family and friends may call on Friday, October 8, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland.

There will be a funeral service on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Brian Ethridge officiating.

Interment will follow in the Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Condolences may be sent to Jeffrey’s family at www.beckerobits.com.