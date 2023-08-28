LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Joseph Schiraldi, 74, passed away Saturday morning, August 26, 2023, at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center, surrounded by his loving family.

Jeffrey was born July 9, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late William and Virginia (Altiero) Schiraldi.

He graduated from Lowellville High School in 1967 and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

After high school, Jeffrey served in the U.S. Navy as a quartermaster during the Vietnam War from 1967 – 1971. His time was primarily spent navigating destroyers in the Mediterranean.

Jeffrey worked for Falcon Foundry in Lowellville for 40 years, where he retired as a pattern maker in 2011. After retiring, Jeffrey drove the senior citizens transport bus for Lowellville for two years.

He was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

He was a member of the Mt. Carmel Golf League in Lowellville. He coached girls varsity basketball at Lowellville High School for nine years and later coached girls varsity basketball at Ursuline High School for two years. Jeffrey also coached the Falcon Foundry Men’s softball team for many years. Throughout his coaching career, Jeffrey made lifelong friends with his ball players which continued up until the time of his death. In his free time, he enjoyed Saturday morning breakfast with friends.

Jeffrey was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, where he was an avid supporter of their school and sporting activities.

Jeffrey is survived by his wife, the former Patricia “Patti” L. Dudo, whom he married on April 13, 1973 and recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Jeffrey is also survived by two daughters, Lisa M. Schiraldi-Argiro of New Middletown, Ohio and Jodi L. (Adam) Frisicaro of Plymouth, Michigan; four grandchildren, Dante Argiro, Mya Argiro, Vincent Frisicaro and Natalie Frisicaro; two brothers, Dennis (Diana) Schiraldi of New Middletown, Ohio and William “Billy” (Bonnie) Schiraldi of Lowellville, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Jeffrey was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Schiraldi.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Thursday, August 31, 2023, from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m., at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 244 McGill Street in Lowellville. There will be a prayer service on Thursday, August 31 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, 131 E. Wood Street in Lowellville with Fr.John Rovnak officiating.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at Masternick’s Memorial and Sanctuary Hospice for the love, comfort, and support that they gave Jeffrey and his family during this time.

