YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey “Jeff” Andrew Jerek, 55, a Youngstown native, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, in the late evening, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown, surrounded by his loving family.

Jeff was born on August 1, 1966, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown to John “Scat” Jerek (deceased 2022) and Margaret Jerek.

Growing up in the Lansingville neighborhood, Jeff had an ever-eventful childhood being the fifth of six children, who consist of: Judy Horcharik (Steve Urish), Jim Jerek, Jeannie (Bill) Alexander, Father John Jerek and Joe Jerek (Doug Prange).

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1984 and went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Kent State University in 1989, where he made life-long friendships.

Shortly after graduation, Jeff met the love of his life Ronda (Vaughn) Jerek and they married on December 8, 1990.

Jeff and Ronda went on to raise two successful daughters, Jennifer A. Jerek and Dr. Alyssa N. Jerek, whom he loved unconditionally and was always proud of. His wife Ronda is an optician and recent college graduate. Jennifer is a high school English teacher at Brookfield High Schol, and Alyssa is a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in Virginia. They were a tight-knit family who enjoyed spending time together, going on yearly family vacations, playing cards and completing home-repair projects. They also enjoyed their many fur-babies over the years, including “his wife’s” cats (Lincoln, Othello, DaVinci and Simba).

Jeff was a die-hard Minnesota Vikings fan and a devout Catholic as a life-long member of St. Matthias Church in Youngstown.

Over the years, Jeff enjoyed: playing softball, going to the gym, running in the park, watching football with “the fellas,” gambling at the casino, drinking Miller Lite, cooking, eating, cruising, the 1980s, the ocean, Lanai lunches with Hallie and spending time with his “Forever Friends.” He also enjoyed spoiling all the animals that came his way, especially his granddog, Mildred, and grandcats (Gatsby, Gilligan, Armani, Greyson, and Ebenezer).

He had a 16-year career working at Leppo Rents and enjoyed those he worked with.

Jeff was a generous person and always thought of others by endlessly holding doors open, lending a hand when needed and giving up a seat wherever necessary. He played many sports throughout his life and was a selfless teammate and athlete. He was a man about town and made a friend anywhere he went.

His superpower was being an amazing husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He will be forever remembered, missed, and loved.

Jeff’s calling hours will be at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.. Jeff’s family and friends want to honor him and his great love of sports by requesting that all who attend calling hours wear their favorite casual sports apparel.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 5, at St. Matthias Church in Youngstown with a viewing from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you spend extra time doing something meaningful with the ones you love.

