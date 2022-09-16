SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanne (Lyons) Dykins, formerly of Poland, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at age 92.

Jeanne was born October 4, 1929, the daughter of Myron H. Lyons and Beatrice M. Lyons of Youngstown’s north side. She liked to recount the story that she was born a few days before the stock market crashed. Her father never forgot her birthday and considered her his best investment with the greatest rate of return.

She graduated from The Rayen School in 1947 and was a graduate of Youngstown College with a major in Library Science.

She worked as a librarian with The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County where she was elevated to Director of Public Relations, responsible for promoting successful operating levies among many other duties. She hosted a weekly radio program on WBBW called “Speaking of Books.”

Jeanne was an avid reader. She and her family vacationed annually at the Chautauqua Institute in New York. Jeanne and her husband loved theatre and saw many Broadway shows in New York City, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh.

She married the loved of her life, William G. Dykins, on August 15, 1953. He preceded her in death on October 27, 2018.

She is survived by her son, William Jeffrey Dykins of Sebring and her cousin, Fred Lyons of Leawood, Kansas.

Her family and friends wish to thank the nursing staff of Crandall Medical Center at Copeland Oaks for the kindness and care extended to Jeanne and the compassion shown to Jeff.

There will be a memorial service celebrating Jeanne’s life on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland.

