Jeanna Marie White, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio – Jeanna Marie White, 43, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning August 21, 2021.

Jeanna was born January 25, 1978 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Calvin White Jr. and Linda Lenhardt Rupert.

She was a graduate of Mohawk High School and received her associate’s degree in medical coding and billing.

Jeanna’s proudest achievement was being a mom to her three children whom she loved immensely. She especially enjoyed watching movies with her children.

Some of Jeanna’s favorite pastimes included spending time with her family, walks in the park, going to the lake, home projects and decorating her home. She also had a big heart for animals and enjoyed the companionship of her many pets over the years.

Jeanna is survived by her mother, Linda Rupert of Poland; father, Calvin (Jane) White Jr. of Houma, Louisiana; her children, Brandon and Brianna Rowbotham and Felicia Mentzer; siblings, Amy (Dennis II) Johnson, Megan White, Saunceria White, Savanna White and Derrick Runge; step-father, David Rupert Jr.; her children’s fathers, Steve Mentzer and David Rowbotham and his mother Peggy Porter; special cousin, Nicole Lenhardt and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Jeanna was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Paul and Helen Lenhardt and paternal grandparents, Calvin and Peggy White Sr.

There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Friday at noon at the Mahoning Presbyterian Cemetery, 4401 Skyhill Rd., Pulaski, PA 16143.

Any memorial tributes may take the form of contributions to the family which will go towards the care of Jeanna’s children.

Arrangements are being handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, Lowellville Chapel.

