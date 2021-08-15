Jeanette Marie Stilson, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanette Marie Stilson, 59, died Thursday, August 12, 2021, at her home.

Jeanette was born March 29, 1962, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Albert and Eleanor Albanese Thomas.

Jeanette was a homemaker who loved her roles of being a mother and Nana. In her free time, she enjoyed Facebook, playing Bingo and Pokémon.

Kind-hearted, Jeanette will be lovingly remembered for her willingness to always try and help anyone in need.

She is survived by her children, William (Colleen) Thomas of Boardman and Jessica Stilson of Austintown; brother, Tim (Kathy) Thomas of Hamilton, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Austin “AJ” Ashby and Katie, William, Jr., Brooklyn, Savannah, Alexandria, Madison Thomas and many other special family and friends.

Following Jeanette’s request, there will be no calling hour or service.

