Jean Wilson Gough, Troy, PA

TROY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Wilson Gough, 73, of Troy, Pennsylvania, formerly of Poland, Ohio passed away Thursday afternoon, February 25, 2021 at Martha Lloyd Community Service.

Jean was born on June 14, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Dorothy Burns Gough.

At a very young age, Jean was identified with special needs and she happily lived her young life at home in Poland with her parents and brothers.

At the age of 27, Jean had the opportunity to move to Troy, Pennsylvania to the Martha Lloyd School for Ladies now known as the Martha Lloyd Community Service. There she achieved independence and lead a fulfilled life. She developed work skills and was employed at the Copper Tree and also assisted in setting and clearing away the tables in the dining room of Martha Lloyd.

A HUGE sports fan, Jean loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and especially loved basketball and LeBron James. When she came home for visits, she enjoyed attending her younger cousins’ basketball games at Struthers and later at Mount Union College. She also loved watching “Only the Wins” of recorded Cavalier games.

In addition to sports, Jean loved bowling, shopping, movies and socializing with her friends at Martha Lloyd, as well as with friends and family. She especially enjoyed her birthday and receiving birthday cards with $1 bills for shopping. She looked forward to holidays and vacations to Poland, Ohio and spending quality time with her brother, Ted.

Jean’s friendly, outgoing nature meant greeting everyone in her path with friendly conversation and she never met a stranger.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her brother, Edward “Ted” Gough of Poland; cousin, Mary Minor of Humboldt, Iowa and her many family friends here at home and at Martha Lloyd.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Gough.

A private service celebrating Jean’s life will be held at a future date.

She will be interred at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

