YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean M. Anderson, 64, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with her husband by her side.

Jean was born October 6, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert and Lois (Morgan) Lambert.

She graduated from Austintown Fitch High School and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Jean was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She will always be remembered by her family, especially her grandchildren, as a loving and caring person.

Jean will be sadly missed by her husband of 42 years, John G. Anderson, whom she married on December 8, 1979; a daughter, Tina M. Carzoo of Berlin Center; two grandchildren, Brianna (Keith) Clinker of Poland and Ashlyn (Jordan) Lemanski of Poland; a great-grandson, Andrew Carzoo-Lemanski; three brothers, Richard Lambert of Texas, Donald Lambert of Columbus and Randy Lambert of Glouster, Ohio and son-in-law, Kevin Carzoo of Poland.

Beside her parents, Jean was preceded in death by a brother, Mickey Lambert and a sister, Cheryl Lambert-Gajewski

There will be a memorial service celebrating Jean’s life at a later date.

There are no calling hours.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Angels for Animals, 4750 S. Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406 in memory of Jean.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Jean’s family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 6 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.