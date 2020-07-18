Jean M. Ghioldi, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN. Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean M. Ghioldi, 89, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, July 16, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Jean was born June 10, 1931 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Charles and Rosemarie (Barbieri) Cardon.

She graduated from Chaney High School and was a lifelong area resident.

Jean worked for Cochran Sparkle on South Avenue as a clerk in the bakery department for over 20 years before retiring.

She was an active member of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Boardman, where she belonged to the Altar and Rosary Society and volunteered at the church Soup Kitchen.

She enjoyed cooking, especially Christmas Eve dinners and her Thursday night family dinners every week. She also like traveling and going to casinos.

Jean was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed and treasured family gatherings, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jean is survived by two sons, Anthony (Doreen) Ghioldi of Canfield and Dave (Beth ) Ghioldi of Boardman; three grandchildren, Anthony (Elia) Ghioldi, Carlie (Steve) Sherhag and David Ghioldi; three great-grandchildren, Parker Sherhag, Elena Ghioldi and Anthony Rocco Ghioldi; two brothers, Anthony (Annette) Cardon and William (Dorothy) Cardon and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Alphonso Ghioldi, whom she married on September 10, 1955, and died March 26, 1995; an infant son, William; a brother, Frank Cardon; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Florence and Al Berarducci Ann and Jim Cordova, Elsie and Joe Falcony and Mary Jane and Jim Farris.

Family and friends may call on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors not staying for the service, do not linger after seeing the Ghioldi family.

There will be a prayer service at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive in Boardman. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice of the Valley 5190 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512 in memory of Jean.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 20, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.